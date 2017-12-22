Gift guide: Techie treats for less than €40

If you’re looking for a Kris Kringle gift or just a stocking filler, here is a quick rundown of five techie present ideas for less than €40.

Chromecast - €39

This is a fantastic but simple piece of technology. The Chromecast plugs into a HDMI port on a TV and allows the user to stream content from their phone onto the big screen. This includes photos, music from Spotify, TV and movies from Netflix and so much more. If the person you're buying for doesn't own a smart TV, this is the way to go!

Trust 4400MaH Power Bank - €24.90

I rarely leave home without at least one portable charger and have found this model to be fantastic. This is an ideal stocking stuff or a cool Kris Kringle gift. This is a great size for throwing into your bag or pocket.

Jam Classic - €29.90

The sound quality of this tiny speaker should not be underestimated. While it's a neat device, it can pack a powerful punch in terms of audio performance. It can pair to a device via a cable or Bluetooth. It's portable enough to bring out and about, but impressive enough to have as a stand-alone item around the house.

3 In 1 Universal Clip Camera Lens - €19.95

If the person you're buying for is a photo fan, this could be the way to go. This includes a wide-angle lens, fish-eye lens and a macro lens. It makes photography a bit more fun and makes for some great shots.

Tile KeyFinder Bluetooth Tracker - €29.99

If you have a friend or family member that frequently misplaces their keys, buy them one of these. It doubles up as a gift for you too as you'll no longer have to pull the couch apart searching for the missing keys. This device is trackable, pinpointing exactly where the keys are.