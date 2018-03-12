Gardai say nearly 50 credible threats to life have been averted



The Gardai say close to 50 credible threats to life have been averted in recent months.



Four men are still being questioned after being arrested in Dublin inconnection with a foiled murder attempt on Saturday.



Five firearms seized are being forensically analysed.



Assistant Commissioner John ODriscoll is head of special crime operations;

Gardai say the number of people before the courts in relation to conspiracy to murder is unprecedented.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll says their actions are proving successful;