Gardaí seek help to trace missing woman from Cork

Updated: 21.15

Gardaí are seeking the public's help to trace a woman missing from Cork.

Eileen McCarthy (55) is missing from her home in Cork city.

She is described as 5'2'' of medium build, with brown shoulder length hair.

When last seen she was wearing a green bomber jacket with a hood and a blue jumper.

She is possibly traveling in a black '07' Cork-registered Toyota Yaris.

Gardaí and Eileen's family say they are concerned for her safety - and anyone with information should contact Togher garda station on 021-494-7120.

While a woman missing from Dublin has been found safe and well.

75-year-old Josephine 'Josie' Gibson was reported missing from her home in the Crumlin area earlier.

However gardaí say she has since been located.