Gardaí in Cork searching for missing 15-year-old

Gardaí in Cork are calling for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly three days.

Janelle Quinn was last seen at around 8:20pm on Sunday January 28th at The Mall in Cork City.

She is described as being 5'4" with blue eyes and very long dark hair with blonde highlights.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, cream top, blue & black leggings and grey & white adidas runners.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen Janelle or may know of her whereabouts are asked o contact Anglesea street Garda station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.