Gardaí searching for missing Mayo teen

Gardaí in County Mayo are searching for a teenage boy who has been missing since Tuesday.

16-year-old Paddy McDonagh was last seen Belderrig, Ballina at around 7pm on April 3rd.

He is described as being 5’11’’ in height and of slight build. He has blue eyes and short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey/green padded jacket and black tracksuit bottoms with a grey stripe.

Anyone who can help finding him is asked to contact Belmullet Garda Station on 097 81910, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.