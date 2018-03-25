Gardaí renew appeal over man missing for four years

Gardaí have launched a renewed appeal for information on a man who has been missing from Dublin for four years.

Konrad Misiak was last seen on March 25th 2014.

The Polish national was 35-years-old when he reported missing by his housemates.

He was living in the Finglas area and had been in Ireland for around seven years.

Crimestoppers and the gardaí are calling on the public - especially members of the Polish community - to come forward with any information relating to his disappearance.

Garda Detective Inspector Des McTiernan from Blanchardstown Garda Station said that Mr Misiak may have travelled to Courtown in Wexford before he disappeared.

"Konrad was described by his housemates as approximately 157cm [5 foot 1 inches] in height, of slight build with brown fair hair and wore glasses. When last seen, he was described as wearing blue jeans and a navy jacket.”

"Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, might help with the investigation.”

Anybody with any information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 25 00 25.

Callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation.