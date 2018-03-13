Gardaí renew appeal over Brazilian man who has been missing for a week

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for the public’s help in finding a Brazilian man who has been missing from Dublin for a week.

24-year-old Caique Trindade De Oliveira was last seen in the Clondalkin area on March 6th.

He is described as being six foot tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí have said they are concerned for his wellbeing and have called for anyone with information that may help find him to contact gardaí.