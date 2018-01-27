Gardaí remain at the scene of a double shooting in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating after two men were shot in an attack near the National Stadium in Dublin last night.

Gardaí remain at the scene on the shooting on the South Circular Road near Leonard’s Corner.

A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s were injured in the attack. Both men were taken to St James’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The younger man was injured in his hand while the man in his 40s was injured in his leg.

Gardaí say the gunman is believed to have left the scene in a dark coloured car.

The attack is believed to have taken place before 10pm last night – with gardaí responding to reports of gunfire at around 9:44pm.

The South Circular Road is currently closed from Donore Avenue to Leonards Corner as gardaí undertake a technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Kevin Street Garda Station and Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses or to anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.