Gardaí launch fresh appeal for information on death of man in Co Mayo last August

A fresh appeal has been launched for information on the death of a man in Co Mayo last year.

21-year-old Joe Deacy, who was from St Albans in the UK, was found with head injuries outside a house at Gortnasillagh, Swinford on Saturday August 12th 2017.

Emergency services attended the scene after the alarm was raised by a passer-by at around 6am.

The injured man was taken to Mayo University Hospital, before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

He was pronounced dead on the evening of August 13th.

Gardaí and Crimestoppers are now appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anyone or any vehicle in the vicinity of Gortnasillagh or the N5 between Swinford and Bohola last August 12th, between 2.30am and 7am.

They said: "Gardaí are appealing to the community and would like to thank them for their assistance so far.

"However, gardaí believe that people in the community have information and have not yet come forward."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crimestoppers on 1800-25-0025.