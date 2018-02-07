Gardaí issue fresh warning over vishing and online scams

Members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau are reminding people about the dangers of providing personal and financial details to third parties.

It follows a number of recently reported scams.



The first relates to a Bank Compromise Fraud - also known as Vishing.

The victim was contacted by someone purporting to be from their bank, telling them their account had some suspicious transactions on it.

In order to provide a refund, the victim was instructed to send funds through a financial money transfer to locations including Nepal, Kenya and Cambodia.

File photo

The second relates to a fraud targeting Indian and other nationalities after recently travelling to Ireland.

They were contacted by phone and told they had incorrectly filled in a form at the airport in their country of origin.

They were then told their visa would be invalid and they would be deported - unless they sent funds through financial money transfer to India to rectify the issue.



Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Lordan said: "I want to highlight the fact that banks and financial institutions will never telephone or email anyone to send or provide their personal details of bank cards, date of birth, address or other personal details.

"Please disregard any such requests, as these criminals are seeking out your personal details - including some current scams where foreign nationals are receiving calls that there are issues with their visas and to forward finances to rectify the problem".