Gardaí issue fresh appeal for witnesses to murder of Jason Molyneux

Gardaí have issued a new appeal for witnesses as part of the investigation into the murder of Jason Molyneux in Dublin.

The 27-year-old was shot dead in the north inner city on Tuesday last week - in a feud-related killing.

Gardaí last night issued photos of a white Renault Kangoo van with a 10 D registration they believe may have been used by Jason Molyneux's killers.

They are appealing to anyone who saw the vehicle near James Larkin House on the night of the murder to come forward.

Detectives also want to speak to anyone who spotted the van being abandoned in front of Fisherman's Wharf apartments near the Eastlink Bridge shortly before 10pm that night.

The van was later found on fire shortly after midnight.

Gardaí particularly want to hear from taxi drivers or other professional drivers who were in the area and may have dash cam footage that could help in the inquiry.