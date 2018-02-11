Gardaí issue fresh appeal for information on 2008 Donegal murder

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on the murder of Andrew Burns in Donegal ten years ago

The 27-year-old died after being shot on 12th February 2008.

Shortly after 7pm that evening, a group of young people heard gunshots while walking the half-mile journey from Clady - which is located on the northern side of the Tyrone & Donegal border - to Donnyloop.

In Donnyloop, they saw a man staggering on the roadway, while another man was seen running towards a nearby church car park.

Two cars - one described as either black or very dark red, and another as silver-coloured - were then seen leaving Donnyloop, travelling towards Northern Ireland.

The young people and other passers-by assisted the staggering man, who was later identified as Andrew Burns. It was discovered that he had been shot.

He was pronounced dead shortly before 8pm.

In a statement, gardaí said: "One person has been convicted of this murder - however gardaí believe that a number of people were involved in this occurrence.

"An Garda Síochána are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements however Gardaí believe that there are still people who have information which may assist with the investigation."

Anyone with information - 'no matter how insignificant it may seem' - is being asked to contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 00-35374-91-67100 or 00-35374-91-67170, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.