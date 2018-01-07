Gardaí issue appeal over missing 19-year-old woman in Dublin

Gardaí are calling for assistance from the public in finding a 19-year-old woman who is missing from Dublin.

Ciara McDermott was last seen on Friday evening at 17:45 when she left her home in Artane.

She is described as being 5’ 6” in height and of slim build with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing black leggings and a khaki jacket with a fur collar. She was carrying a grey backpack with orange spots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.