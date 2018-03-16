Gardaí issue appeal for information over Wexford gun seizure

Gardaí investigating a gun seizure in Wexford are appealing to the public for help.

Investigators believe the seizure in the early hours of Thursday morning may have foiled a murder attempt linked to the ongoing gangland feud in Dublin.

Two firearms – a glock and a revolver – were recovered from a car, along with ammunition.

Two men are currently detained at Enniscorthy Garda Station in connection with the seizure.

This evening, investigators issue an appeal for information on the movement of three cars in the Millands area of Gorey between 6pm on Wednesday and 2:30am yesterday morning.

A Grey Volkswagen Golf, a White Volkswagen Jetta and a Blue Nissan Qashqai are all of interest.

Gardaí are also looking for information in relation to any suspicious activity in the Millands Area of Gorey and at Junction 22 (Greens Berry Farm) on the N11 in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area early yesterday morning is asked to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room in Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053-42580, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.