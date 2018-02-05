Gardaí investigating following sudden death of taxi driver in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a taxi driver in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The driver, aged in his 40s, became unwell on James Street after what gardaí have described as, 'an incident with a fare' at around 4:30am.

He was treated at the scene and brought to St James's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem was carried out and preliminary results given to gardai but they are not being released due to operational reasons.

Gardai say they are treating the case as a sudden death and the alleged incident on James St is under investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01-6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.