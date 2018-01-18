Gardaí investigating alleged assault on teenager at Dublin Scientology centre

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a young teenager at the new Scientology centre in Dublin.

The 14-year-old's mother reportedly claims he suffered a number of injuries - including a fractured wrist - during the alleged incident at the Firhouse centre.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed that officers are investigating reports of an assault on a minor by a security guard on the Firhouse Road at around 6:30pm last Saturday night.

The incident was reported to gardaí on Tuesday and investigations are ongoing.

Newstalk.com has contacted the Church of Scientology for comment.

Meath protest

It comes after a protest was held in County Meath yesterday against plans to open a scientology-linked drug rehab centre in Ballivor.

The 56-bed Narconon facility is due to open on the site of a former national school.

The controversial church's Irish website describes Narconon as a "Church-sponsored drug rehabilitation programme that helps addicts escape the dangerous cycles of drug abuse", adding that it "utilises drug withdrawal techniques that focus on an intense detoxification process rather than other drugs".

However, the methods used at the centres in other countries are widely disputed.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, the Taoiseach warned that the “only people who should provide services with respect to addiction are people who are appropriately qualified and appropriately licensed to do so."