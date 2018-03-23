Gardaí investigating after two women killed in Galway road collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a crash in County Galway that claimed the lives of two women.

The women were walking near Ballinasloe train station when they were hit by a car.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the Station Road at around 5:40 yesterday evening.

The women, both in their 50s, were hit by a car that had collided with another vehicle.

They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were taken to Portiuncula Hospital.

The road was closed while investigators carried out an examination.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Gardaí.