Gardaí investigating after elderly man's body found in Donegal

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a 71-year-old man was found at a house in Donegal.

Emergency services were called to the house at Garryharry in Letterkenny late last night.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí said the alarm was raised when a car that was “associated with” the man was earlier found abandoned at nearby Kirkstown.

Forensic officers are currently examining the house.

The man’s body is due to be removed to Letterkenny General Hospital where a post-mortem is expected to be carried out tomorrow morning.