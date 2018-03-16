Gardaí investigating Dublin crime feud seize loaded gun

Gardaí have seized a loaded revolver during an operation targeting organised crime in the Dublin region.

The searches were carried out by officers investigating “feud-related criminal activity” in the area.

Officers form the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force made the seizure in the Pigeon House Road area of Dublin 4 yesterday.

A vehicle was also seized.

Gardai said their investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.