Dublin gardaí are are investigating an aggravated burglary at a house in Terenure.

It happened at Lavarna Grove on March 8th at around 1.45pm.

Gardaí say two men called to a house under the pretence of checking the water pressure.

A woman in the house, aged in her late 80s, allowed them in.

She was then threatened with a knife.

The two men left with a small sum of cash.

However the woman was uninjured in the incident.