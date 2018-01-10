Gardaí in Wexford renew appeal for help in tracing missing 89-year-old man

Gardaí in Wexford are renewing their appeal for help in finding a missing 89-year-old man.

William Busher was last seen on Thursday January 4th in the Kilmore Quay area and was reported missing by his family the following day.



He is described as being approximately 5'10" inches in height, of medium build and short grey hair.

It is not known what William was wearing when he went missing, but he is known to drive a 141-WX registered Brown Nissan Qashqai.

Gardaí are now calling on people to check their land, sheds and outhouses, also asking to hotel and bed & breakfast owners to check their guest lists.

Anyone with information about William's whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Wexford on 053-916-5200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.