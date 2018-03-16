Gardaí finish search for missing Tina Satchwell at Cork site

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Tina Satchwell have completed a search operation in Castlemartyr, Co Cork.

The 46-year-old has been missing from her home in Youghal since March 20th last year.

They began the search at a site on March 5th, with up to 60 people being involved.

An Garda Síochána have thanked the public for their patience during the operation, the Defence Forces and other specialist services who assisted in the search.



They have confirmed a number of items were recovered during the operation.

These will now be examined to establish whether they are related to her disappearance.

Gardaí have also thanked members of the public, who have come forward with new information which will now be investigated.

The site remains closed to the public until further notice.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone who may have information in relation to Tina's disappearance to contact the incident room at Midleton garda station at 021-462-1550 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111.