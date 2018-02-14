Gardaí face grilling over homicide figures

Senior Garda management will be grilled later about the classification of homicide figures.

They are due to appear before the Oireachtas Justice Committee to discuss an internal review that saw a number of deaths re-classified as homicides.

Garda chiefs have insisted all the cases were properly investigated but the Policing Authority has concerns about the audit and plans to conduct its own.

Fianna Fail's Jack Chambers, a member of the Committee, has said there are a number of issues that need to be addressed:

“We need to get clarity following the concerns expressed by the Policing Authority around why there has been such a lengthy period between when the original concerns were expressed and how there seems to be a mismatch between figures that have been outlined between the different agencies,” he said.

“They will need to provide detail and clarity about that and also set a pathway forward [showing] how this has been rectified in our internal systems.”

He said it is important that the gardaí have “full space and time” to provide the background to the situation.

He said he is looking forward to hearing about the independent process that is going to be put in place.

The meeting gets underway at 10:30am this morning.