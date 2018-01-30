Man seriously injured after shooting in Dublin's north inner city

A man in his 20s has been seriously injured in a shooting in Dublin’s north inner city.

The incident took place shortly before 9:45pm this evening at the James Larkin House flat complex in North Strand, Dublin 1.

The man has been taken to the Mater Hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen, and he's said to be in a serious condition.

The victim is believed to be an associate of the Hutches.

The scene has been sealed off as the Garda Technical Bureau carries out an investigation of the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800.