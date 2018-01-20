Man in his 20s shot dead in west Dublin

Updated 16.50

A man in his 20s has died after being shot in west Dublin.

The shooting happened at Bridgeview halting site off Cloverhill Road in Ronanstown.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 3pm this afternoon.

It is understood the man was sitting in his car when he was shot.

Gardaí are investigating if the shooting is feud-related.

The victim is believed to be linked to the Hutch family.

A car was found on fire a short distance away at Crag Avenue Business Park and that scene - along with the scene of the shooting - have been sealed off.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Ronanstown Garda Station.