Gardaí arrest 55 people in Kilkenny as part of 'Operation Storm'

Gardaí in Kilkenny have arrested 55 people in an operation targeting a range of criminal activity - including burglary, fraud and drug dealing.

The arrests took place over the last three days as part of Garda 'Operation Storm.'

Since Monday, officers carried out 19 searches in County Kilkenny, with support from the Regional Armed Support Unit.

39 people were arrested for criminal offences and 16 others were detained on warrant.

They're being held at Kilkenny, Thomastown, Athy & Clonmel Garda Stations.

The offences include thefts, assaults, fraud, robbery, burglaries and drugs possession.

16 people have been charged and three are to appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court later tonight.