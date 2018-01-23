Gardaí appeal for information on Dublin teen missing for seven days

Gardaí in Dublin are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for seven days.

Roza Jakubowska from Castlecurragh Vale in Blanchardstown was last seen on Tuesday January 16th.

At the time she was wearing a black puffy jacket with a white square sign on the back, navy blue leggings and black trainers.

Gardaí said she be carrying a cream leather rucksack with tassels.

She is described as being 160cm tall and of slim build with brown eyes and dark brown medium length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.