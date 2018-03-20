Gardaí, Defence Forces conduct training exercise at Shannon Airport

An Garda Síochána and the Defence Forces are conducting bilateral training exercises at Shannon Airport on Tuesday.

These are taking place between 2.00pm and 4.00pm.

The focus of the exercise is to examine the response to a "simulated major armed incident" by local gardaí.

Garda operational and strategic command personnel, ERU (Emergency Response Unit), ASU (Regional Armed Support Unit) and the Garda Air Support Unit are also involved.

Shannon Airport Exercise: Gardai and the Defence forces are carrying out a counter terrorism exercise today in Shannon Airport between 2-4pm. Please do not be alarmed by any unusual activity in the airport at that time. pic.twitter.com/5TVimtFY81 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 20, 2018

The exercises include the Defence Forces tri-service - including army perimeter security and EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), Naval Service and Air Corps - as well as Shannon Airport Police.

Gardaí say the objective "is to test the responses and interoperability of agencies in support of An Garda Síochána".



The public are advised that there will be additional security services activity in the Shannon Airport area during the exercise.