Galaxy and Maltesers packets recalled over salmonella fears

A number of Galaxy Smooth and Maltesers Fun Size bag have been recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella.

In June 2017, Mars Ireland recalled a range of products for the same reason.

Two pallets of the products were put on hold with an Irish distributor to be destroyed, but have been placed on the market accidentally.

Mars Ireland is recalling the batch of Galaxy Smooth Milk bar, 42g and Maltesers Fun Size bag.

The batch codes on the products are: 720B1SLO00, best before 13.05.2018 (Galaxy); 720A1SLO00, best before 13.05.2018 (Maltesers).

Image: Mars

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) says consumption of the affected product could cause salmonellosis.

Symptoms can include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever.

But it adds that there are no reports of illness.

Food businesses are being asked to remove the affected batch of the two products from sale, and clearly display a point-of-sale notice informing customers not to eat them.

While consumers are advised not to eat the specific batches.

Those who may have already consumed them and are feeling unwell should seek medical advice.