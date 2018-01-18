Gabriel Byrne to receive IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award

President Higgins will present the award to the actor at next month's awards ceremony in Dublin

News
Gabriel Byrne to receive IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award

Gabriel Byrne. Picture by: Dave Bedrosian/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA/PA Images

Actor Gabriel Byrne is set to receive a lifetime achievement award at next month's Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) awards.

The 67-year-old has become one of Ireland's best-known actors, after first coming to prominence in Irish TV shows such as The Riordans and its spin-off Bracken

Some of his best known films include Miller's Crossing and The Usual Suspects, while he picked up a Golden Globe award for his lead role in the US TV drama In Treatment. He has also enjoyed credits as a producer and writer.

Announcing the award, Áine Moriarty, Chief Executive of IFTA, explained: "Gabriel has paved the way as one of Ireland’s most revered actors and filmmakers where he has explored and pushed the boundaries in storytelling across a broad range of genres, in film, television and documentary making.

"We look forward to welcoming Gabriel back home to his native Dublin to celebrate his achievements.”

The actor himself added: “I am deeply honoured to be receiving this award from the Irish Academy and it means a lot to me to receive it in my home town of Dublin.”

President Michael D Higgins will present Mr Byrne - who has also served as producer, writer and director - with his award at the IFTA ceremony in Dublin on February 15th.


3 Related articles
2018 IFTA nominations are announced

2018 IFTA nominations are announced

Liam Neeson presented with Distinguished Service Award from Áras an Uachtaráin

Liam Neeson presented with Distinguished Service Award from Áras an Uachtaráin

‘Harry Potter’ actor to receive IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award

‘Harry Potter’ actor to receive IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award