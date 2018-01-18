Gabriel Byrne to receive IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award

Actor Gabriel Byrne is set to receive a lifetime achievement award at next month's Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) awards.

The 67-year-old has become one of Ireland's best-known actors, after first coming to prominence in Irish TV shows such as The Riordans and its spin-off Bracken.

Some of his best known films include Miller's Crossing and The Usual Suspects, while he picked up a Golden Globe award for his lead role in the US TV drama In Treatment. He has also enjoyed credits as a producer and writer.

Announcing the award, Áine Moriarty, Chief Executive of IFTA, explained: "Gabriel has paved the way as one of Ireland’s most revered actors and filmmakers where he has explored and pushed the boundaries in storytelling across a broad range of genres, in film, television and documentary making.

"We look forward to welcoming Gabriel back home to his native Dublin to celebrate his achievements.”

The actor himself added: “I am deeply honoured to be receiving this award from the Irish Academy and it means a lot to me to receive it in my home town of Dublin.”

President Michael D Higgins will present Mr Byrne - who has also served as producer, writer and director - with his award at the IFTA ceremony in Dublin on February 15th.