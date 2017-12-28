Funeral held for one of the victims of Christmas Day tragedy

The funeral has taken place in Co Mayo of one of the men who died in an accident on Christmas Day.

Martin Needham and his friend Declan Davitt drowned when the jeep they were travelling in was submerged in the Carrowniskey River near Louisburgh.

The vehicle entered the water at around 2.30am on Christmas morning near Louisburgh.

One man, aged 19, managed to escape and raise the alarm.

The bodies of both men were recovered from the Carrowniskey River later that evening.

27-year-old Mr Needham's funeral took place at the Church of the Holy Family in Killeen at midday today.

Mr Davitt's funeral will take place on Saturday.