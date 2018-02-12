Frosty start with sunny spells developing; Highest temperatures 4C to 7C

Today

There will be a frosty start to the day with ice on some surfaces.

Sunny spells will develop today with scattered wintry showers, mainly in the west and north.

Most of the showers will die out during the afternoon but cloud will increase from the Atlantic accompanied by strengthening southerly winds.

Heavy rain will follow along Atlantic coasts by evening.

Afternoon highs of 4C to 7C degrees.

Tonight

Heavy rain will spread to all areas tonight with local flooding together with strong and gusty southerly winds.

The rain may turn to sleet or snow on higher ground.

After midnight, the rain will clear to wintry showers. Winds will turn northwest and moderate later.

Lowest temperatures between -1C and 3C degrees with some frost and icy stretches towards dawn.