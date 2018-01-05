Friday's weather: Some winds with sunshine and showers later

Today

Winds will be mainly light to moderate over land today, southwesterly in direction for the most part but becoming variable in direction later and still fresh along the west coast at times.

There will be sunshine and showers, the showers will be most frequent in the north at first, then in the west of the country, merging to give longer spells of rain at times in the west and southwest later.

Highest temperatures will be between 4 and 7 degrees.

Tonight

Tonight the showers will continue for a time in the southwest, then a new batch of showers will develop in the north and northeast, these extending down the eastern coastal counties overnight, turning wintry on hills and mountains.

Temperatures will fall to between zero and minus 2 degrees and light northeast winds will become moderate to fresh by morning.