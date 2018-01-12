Friday's weather: Rainfall warning for Munster, Galway, Mayo and Sligo

Today

Frost across parts of the northeast and east early this morning, will gradually clear as winds begin to freshen.

Becoming windy through the day, with strong and gusty southeasterly winds developing.

Mainly dry at first with variable cloud cover across Ireland - brightest skies likely further east.

Rain and drizzle will however move into west and southwest coastal areas later this morning, turning heavier this afternoon and extending into remaining parts of Munster and Connacht. Spot flooding is likely.

Remaining dry across many other areas until after dark. Afternoon temperatures will range 6 to 9 degrees Celsius, coldest in the north.

Tonight

A spell of heavy persistent rain will continue to move eastwards this evening and early tonight, with the ongoing risk of spot flooding and surface water, especially across the southwest and west.

Still rather windy in fresh and gusty southeast winds. Low cloud and mist in parts too.

Frost free with lowest temperatures ranging 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall warning for Munster, Galway, Mayo and Sligo (status yellow)

Heavy rainfall expected later Friday, overnight and into early Saturday with falls of 30 to 50mm expected.

Warning valid from 3pm today until 3pm Saturday.