Friday's weather: Mostly cloudy and dry with just a few spots of drizzle

Today

Today will continue mostly cloudy and dry with just a few spots of drizzle.

Top temperatures of just 5 to 8 degrees, coldest in the east and north.

It will be breezy with fresh and gusty southeasterly winds, but strong near coasts and feeling rather cold in the wind.

Tonight

Tonight will be cloudy and mostly dry with just a few spots of drizzle.

Fresh to strong southeasterly winds will gradually moderate by morning.

Lowest temperatures of around -1 to +2 degrees in the east and north with some frost, but not as cold further south and west under cloudier skies with minimum temperatures around 3 or 4 degrees.