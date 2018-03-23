Friday's weather: Cool with scattered heavy showers; Highest temperatures 8C to 10C

Today

It will be cool today with showery rain in Ulster and north Connacht this morning. It will be heavy in places.

Brighter elsewhere with scattered heavy showers.

It will be dry in many places this afternoon, but there will be heavy showers in northern and northwestern counties. The rain will move into southern coastal counties.

Blustery westerly winds at first, will fall off light this afternoon and highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Tonight

Rain in southern coastal counties for a time early tonight with scattered showers elsewhere.

It will become generally dry overnight, with clearing skies and light winds.

Sharp frosts and some mist and fog will develop later with overnight lows of -1C to 2C degrees.