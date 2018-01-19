Friday's weather: Cold and frosty; Wintry showers with sunny spells; Highest temperatures 3C to 6C

A national Status Yellow snow and ice warning will remain in effect until 12 noon.

Today

It will be cold and frosty this morning with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. Expect ice on untreated surfaces.

Showers will be most frequent over Ulster and Connacht today, where some will be heavy and thundery.

Cloud will thicken in the southwest later this afternoon.

Top temperatures of 3C to 6C degrees generally, but they will be a little higher along the southwest coast.

Moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds will be strong to near gale along Atlantic coasts.

Tonight

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in the southwest early tonight, spreading north-eastwards to affect much of the country overnight and reaching the southern fringes of Ulster by dawn.

There is a risk of sleet or snow for a time on the leading edge of the rain and drizzle as it tracks northwards into the colder air - but accumulations look largely limited to high ground at this stage. However there is a chance to lower levels in parts of Ulster and north Leinster.

Lows of -1C to 3C degrees Celsius in light breezes, but temperatures will be much milder in southwest Munster by morning with gusty westerly winds there.