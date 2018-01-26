Friday's weather: A bright morning, with showers turning heavy later

Today

Cold today, frost, icy patches and any local mist or fog clearing this morning and it will be a mostly dry, bright morning with sunny spells and just the odd shower.

Cloud thickening this morning with rain moving into western areas this afternoon in a freshening southwest breeze.

Afternoon highs of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius.

Tonight

Rain extending to eastern areas this evening and persistent rain in all areas overnight a with some heavy falls in parts of the west and southwest especially.

However rain will tend to ease off in most places towards dawn.

Extensive low cloud and fog on higher ground.

Temperatures falling to between 4 and 8 degrees Celsius in the evening will rise to between 9 and 11 degrees overnight.