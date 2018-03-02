Friday's weather; Heavy snowfalls overnight with Status Red warning in place

A Status Red snow and ice warning will remain in place across Galway, Leinster and Munster until at least 6pm this evening.

Met Éireann issued it’s latest warning at midnight last night - with “exceptional” snowfalls expected overnight.

Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in Eastern and Southern coast areas today.

Meanwhile a Status Orange snow and ice warning will remain in place for Snow-ice Warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo until 6pm.

Scattered heavy snow showers are expected across these areas throughout the day.

Today

Blizzard conditions will continue this morning through Leinster, Munster and parts of Connacht with further accumulations of snow in strong and gusty northeasterly winds.

The snow will be heaviest in the east and south of the country.

Showers will be more scattered across the north-west of the country. Highest temperatures of -1C to 3C degrees.

Tonight

The snow will continue overnight but it will become lighter and the northeasterly winds will ease back. Lowest temperatures of 0C to -3C degrees with sharp frost in many places.