Friday's weather: Wind warning remains in place for parts of country

Today

Windy this morning with heavy or thundery showers in the west spreading eastwards with fresh to strong, gusty westerly winds.

This afternoon, showers will become more isolated and winds will ease somewhat.

This evening, rain will develop in the southwest.

Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Tonight

Tonight will start off mainly dry with clear spells and frost developing in Leinster, Ulster and north Connacht.

Rain and sleet will spread northeastwards and will turn to snow for a time, mainly over the northern half of the country.

It will clear overnight with showers following and southwest winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty.

Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

Wind warning for South Wexford, Galway, north Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and south Waterford (status yellow)

On Friday morning, southwest winds gradually veering westerly will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h, with gusts between 90 and 110km/h.

Warning valid until 1pm.