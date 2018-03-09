Friday's weather: Sunshine to start, with cloud and rain developing later

Today

Frost will clear quickly this morning in the bright conditions but fog may linger for a time.

There will be good sunshine at first but cloud will gradually increase and rain will develop across the south of the country in the early afternoon.

Highs of 7 to 9 degrees with southeasterly winds slowly freshening.

Tonight

Rain will gradually push northwards this evening with some heavier outbreaks overnight.

Lowest temperatures of 3 or 4 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds.