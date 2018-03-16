Friday's weather: Risk of odd thundery downpour in southwest and south

Today

Today showery rain in the north will clear to scattered showers with some sunny spells.

However, showers could turn heavy a times with the risk of the odd thundery downpour in the southwest and south.

Top temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southeast breezes increasing moderate to fresh later.

Tonight

Tonight scattered showers will mainly affecting the north and east and showers could turn wintry over the north and northeast by morning.

There will be good clear spells and it will turn cold with temperatures falling to around 0 to 4 degrees by dawn.

Moderate easterly winds will freshen overnight.