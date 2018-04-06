Friday's weather: Rain warnings remain in place for southern counties

Today

Widespread persistent or heavy rain this morning with blustery southeast winds and spot flooding, especially in Munster.

This afternoon, rain will gradually clear northwards.

Heavy showers will follow over the western half of the country with strong, gusty southerly winds and a risk of thunder.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Tonight

Early tonight, showers will continue for a time in the west and north, but will mostly die out.

South to southwest winds will ease and will fall of light. It will mainly dry overnight with clear spells.

Fog will develop and may become dense in places, especially in the south.

Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Weather warnings

Rainfall warning for Kilkenny, Wexford, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary

25 to 30mm of rain expected to continue for a time today, with a risk of spot flooding. Warning valid until 3pm.

Rainfall warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford

30 to 50 mm of rain expected to continue for a time today, with the risk of spot flooding. Warning valid until 3pm.