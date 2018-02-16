Friday's weather: Mainly dry with showery rain; Highest temperatures of 6C to 9C degrees

Today

There will be some showers in the west and along the south coast at first this morning - but it will be generally dry elsewhere with some hazy sunshine in the east.

However, cloud will soon thicken in all areas with showery rain developing in Atlantic coastal counties during the morning.

The showery rain will extend gradually eastwards during the afternoon but it looks set to remain mostly dry across east Leinster and east Ulster until evening time.

Highest temperatures of 6C to 9C degrees in freshening southerly winds.

Tonight

It will be a wet evening with outbreaks of rain but a clearance in the west will extend eastwards early in the night.

The last of the rain should clear the east coast around midnight.

Clear spells and scattered showers will follow and it will turn colder.

Minimum temperatures of 0C to 4C degrees with frost forming by dawn in sheltered spots.

Strong and gusty southerly winds will moderate early in the night and veer southwest.