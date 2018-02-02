Friday's weather: Dry and sunny to start, followed by widespread rain this evening

Today

Today will be mostly dry and sunny to start. Winds will be light and temperatures will reach 6 or 7 degrees.

In the afternoon cloud will increase in the west, bringing rain on to western coasts, which will start to spread eastwards across the country during the evening.

Winds will be light northwesterly in direction, backing westerly and later southerly in direction, increasing in advance of the wind.

Tonight

This evening and tonight the rain will be widespread and persistent.

The rain will clear overnight from the west to scattered showers and clear spells.

Winds will veer to the northwest as rain clears and will be mostly moderate.

Lowest overnight temperatures between 1 and 3 degrees.