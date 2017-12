Today

Misty at first this morning with fog locally dense.

Overall dry and rather overcast for the day, with just the odd spot of drizzle.

Again mild for the time of year with highs of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius, in light westerly breezes.

Tonight

Remaining dry overall tonight but with patches of mist, drizzle and fog.

Relatively mild with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Southwest breezes will increase moderate by morning.