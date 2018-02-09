Friday's weather: Cold with frost and icy patches; Highest temperatures of 4C to 6C this afternoon

Today

It will be cold this morning with frost and icy patches.

Showers of rain, sleet and snow will continue; mainly in the west and north.

This afternoon, they will be mainly of rain and sleet and will become more isolated. There will be good sunny spells also.

Highest temperatures of 4C to 6C with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.

Tonight

Tonight will start off mainly dry with clear spells.

Frost and icy patches will develop with lowest temperatures of -1C to 2C degrees.

Around midnight, rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards to all areas overnight.

Fresh, gusty southerly winds will bring a rise in temperatures and clear any frost.