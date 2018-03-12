Fresh search to begin for 'Disappeared' Joe Lynskey in Co Meath

Fresh efforts to find one of Northern Ireland's so-called 'Disappeared' are getting underway in Co Meath.

Former monk Joe Lynskey, who joined the Provisional IRA, was abducted and murdered by them in 1972.

Work is getting underway to clear a site in Oristown. The search is expected to last weeks rather than months.

Joe's neice, Maria, says she is determined to find her uncle.

"I have been down at the other dig on quite a few occaions - it's quite daunting when you actually go there.

"To be truthful with you, I'm not looking forward to it.

"He has one sister who's in her 80s now, but she's not able to deal with anything

"And he's my father's only brother - and you have to stand up for your own".

Over the course of Troubles in Northern Ireland, there were 16 people who 'Disappeared'.

The Provisional IRA has admitted responsibility for 13 victims, mostly in a statement issued in 1999.

One victim was admitted to by the INLA - while no attribution has been given to the others.

To date, the remains of 13 of the victims have been recovered, 10 of whom have been recovered through efforts by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR).

The most recent victim recovered, Seamus Ruddy from Newry, was found in May last year following a search in France.

Seamus Ruddy | File photo

Joseph Lynskey, Columba McVeigh and Robert Nairac remain missing.