Fresh appeal for information on 41st anniversary of Mary Boyle's disappearance

A fresh appeal for information on the Mary Boyle case has been issued to mark the 41st anniversary of her disappearance.

Mary was six years old when she disappeared from Cashelard, Ballyshannon in Co Donegal on 18th March 1977.

She vanished while playing outside her grandparents' home.

Gardaí say their investigation into Mary's disappearance 'remains live and ongoing'.

They are now calling on anyone with 'tangible evidence' to come forward to help advance the investigation and 'bring some comfort to the Boyle family'.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071-985-8530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

The Mary Boyle case remains one of the most high-profile missing person cases in Ireland, with her twin sister Ann Doherty among those who have continued campaigning to raise awareness of the case.

In 2016 it was confirmed that a second review into the disappearance was being conducted by the Garda Serious Crime Review Team.