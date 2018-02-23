Fresh appeal for help in tracing woman who went missing from Dublin in 2011

A fresh appeal has been issued for help in tracing a woman who went missing from Dublin seven years ago.

Esra Uyrun was 38 years of age when she left her home at Collinstown Grove, Clondalkin at around 7.15am on February 23rd 2011. She has not been seen since.

She left her home in a Grey Renault Twingo car, with registration number 08-D-23067,

The car was later located on the promenade in Bray.

Esra is described as being 5’3" in height, with dark hair and green eyes.

She was wearing black leggings, white Nike trainers and a dark top when last seen.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01-666-7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.

Speaking to East Coast FM, Esra's sister Berna Fiden said Esra had made plans for her birthday before she disappeared.

She said: "Everybody was as shocked as the next. It was her birthday on March 1st - she'd invited my mum, she'd invited her mother-in-law, she'd made arrangements to go to a spa & have dinner with them.

"All of a sudden she disappeared the day before the mums were due to fly out."

She added: "I don't plan to give up on this - somebody knows something, somebody needs to talk."